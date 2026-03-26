No Crisis, Says Civil Supplies

Hyderabad:The commissioner of civil supplies dismissed the circulating reports about a shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. Data provided by the department to Deccan Chronicle shows that oil marketing companies had almost doubled the supply of petrol as of Thursday morning by 7 am, and increased diesel supply by nearly 70 per cent.

Howver, panic buying led to lengthy queues at petrol pumps on Wednesday and continued into the morning hours of Thursday.



Using various mediums, the consumer affairs, food and civil supplies department reassured citizens that there is an abundant and secure supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders across the State.



Commissioner of civil supplies Steephan Ravindra explained the situation: “Petrol and diesel supplies are ample. Supplies in the State on Wednesday were 84 per cent higher for petrol than the average daily supply, while diesel supply was 67 per cent higher. This is all because of panic buying.”



The commissioner warned those spreading rumours regarding scarcity through social media platforms. “We have identified those spreading fabricated information on social media and they will be penalised. Those unknowingly involved in spreading such information will also face action,” he said.