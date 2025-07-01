No Compromise on Telangana's Water Rights: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reiterated the government's firm stance on protecting the state's water rights, declaring there will be no compromise on Telangana’s share of river waters. Speaking at Praja Bhavan after a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the Godavari-Banakacherla issue, the CM vowed to continue the fight on political, technical, and legal fronts.

Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on former CM KCR and former minister Harish Rao, accusing them of compromising Telangana’s water interests during their decade-long control over the irrigation department.

"In 2015, KCR and Harish Rao signed a document allocating only 299 TMC to Telangana out of the 811 TMC available, silently agreeing to give 68% of the water to Andhra Pradesh. That signature became a death warrant for Telangana's water future," Revanth alleged.

He further pointed out that Telangana, which geographically deserves a greater share of water in the Krishna basin, couldn’t utilize even the allocated 299 TMC due to incomplete irrigation projects. “Projects initiated during united Andhra Pradesh were ignored for ten years, while AP completed theirs and began diverting water,” he said.

Criticizing the switch from the Rs. 38,000 crore Pranahita-Chevella project to the high-cost Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Revanth said, "Despite spending lakhs of crores, only 168 TMC has been lifted. It was done more for political mileage than public benefit.”

He also challenged KCR’s earlier claims that thousands of TMCs of Godavari water were going to waste, questioning, “If 968 TMCs have been officially allocated and projects are completed, how can you call it surplus or wasted water? Where is the surplus if it's properly utilized?”

The CM concluded by asserting that the government is committed to completing the pending irrigation projects and ensuring **equitable and rightful use of river waters for Telangana.



