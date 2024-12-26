No Compromise on Law and Order, No Benefit Shows, Revanth Tells Tollywood Biggies

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government will stand by the Telugu film industry but made it clear that there would be no compromise on law and order, public safety and law enforcement.

During his meeting with the representatives of Telugu film industry at the Police Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Revanth Reddy reportedly reiterated that benefit shows and ticket price hikes would no longer be permitted, as such events often lead to overcrowding and security risks.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister also took a strong stance against the behaviour of private security personnel, commonly referred to as “bouncers”. The Chief Minister stated that the state government would be firm in dealing with “bouncers” hired by actors.

Revanth Reddy also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible.

The discussions revolved around pressing issues confronting the film industry, including benefit shows, ticket price hikes for benefit shows and the shows in the first week of the film’s release, and measures to ensure public safety during film-related events.

The meeting, attended by nearly 50 stalwarts from Tollywood, gained prominence in the aftermath of a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragic incident, which occurred earlier this month, claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son.

The meeting included a screening of a 10-minute video prepared by the police, showcasing CCTV footage of the December 4 stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre.

The government defended its actions and emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols. Revanth Reddy expressed dismay over the undue criticism faced by the police, particularly as they had denied permission for the event.

The Chief Minister reportedly warned that event organisers and actors employing bouncers would be held accountable for any misconduct. He stressed that actors and cast members must avoid public roadshows unless explicitly cleared by the police to prevent incidents like the Sandhya Theatre stampede.

Revanth Reddy urged the film fraternity to actively participate in government campaigns addressing social issues, such as drug abuse prevention and women’s safety. He also encouraged the industry to promote Telangana’s initiatives, including ecotourism and temple tourism.

Despite the firm stance, the Chief Minister assured the delegation of the government's cooperation in resolving industry concerns. He proposed the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee to address challenges faced by the Telugu film industry, with a focus on long-term solutions.

He laid out ambitious plans to elevate the Telugu film industry to new heights. The Chief Minister highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to fostering the film sector, equating its importance to that of the IT and pharmaceutical industries.

“Our main objective is to promote the film industry to the next level. The government has decided to create a new brand image for the Telugu film industry and ensure its prosperity,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed the state government’s determination to transform Hyderabad into a global hub for cinema by attracting Bollywood and even Hollywood productions to the city.

Steps are underway to organise large-scale conferences aimed at attracting other film industries to Hyderabad. These events will highlight the city’s advantages as a filmmaking destination and encourage collaborations across industries, he explained.

Calling Hyderabad the best among all cosmopolitan cities, Revanth Reddy asserted that the government is taking steps to enhance the city's appeal as a film production destination.

Actors and producers voiced their condolences for the victims of the stampede, acknowledging the need for better planning and cooperation with authorities. Actor Murali Mohan conveyed the industry's pain over the loss of life, stating, “We are deeply hurt and will work to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

Speaking to the media later,the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation Dil Raju said issues such as allowing benefit shows and ticket rate hikes were miniscule when compared to the Chief Minister’s vision of taking Telugu cinema to the global stage.

“These small things like benefit shows and ticket rates do not matter. Nearly 200 Telugu films are released every year. The Telugu film industry and government will work together to take Telugu cinema to the global stage, it is a big responsibility that the Chief Minister has given us,” he said.

The delegation comprised actors Akkineni Nagarjuna, Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Ram Pothineni, producers Allu Aravind, D. Suresh Babu, K.L. Narayana, and Sudhakar Reddy, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinu, and K. Raghavendra Rao.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Telangana DGP Dr Jithender were also present.