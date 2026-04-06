No Compromise on Food Quality, Public Health: Raja Narsimha

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday flagged off a food safety awareness walkathon on Necklace Road, aimed at promoting awareness on safe and healthy food practices among the public.

The walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 1,000 students and youth. The rally commenced from Jal Vihar and proceeded up to HMDA Grounds near IMAX.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister congratulated all participants and highlighted the significant shift in food habits and lifestyles in recent years. He noted that rapid urbanization and busy lifestyles have led to increased dependence on outside food, including processed and ready-to-eat items, resulting in the rapid expansion of the food industry.

Raja Narsimha informed that there was approximately 1.41 lakh food business establishments across the State, with nearly 80 percent concentrated in urban areas. While acknowledging the sector’s role in economic growth and employment generation, the Minister expressed concern over rising instances of food adulteration and the use of substandard ingredients.

The Minister stated that adulteration of essential food items such as salt, pulses, tamarind, sugar, and tea powder, along with the use of low-quality oils, is leading to serious health complications.

He emphasized that such practices are contributing to gastrointestinal disorders and, in the long term, to non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney ailments, and obesity.

Highlighting the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, Raja Narsimha noted that unhealthy food habits are a major contributing factor, impacting both public health and the State’s economy.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister stated that stringent measures are being implemented to curb food adulteration. Over 11,000 inspections have been conducted in the past two years, and strict legal action is being taken against violators.

He added that enforcement drives will be intensified further with zero tolerance. To strengthen the food safety system, the government has recruited 24 new food inspectors and deployed five mobile food testing vehicles.

Additionally, three new regional food testing laboratories will be established in Nizamabad, Hanumakonda, and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs.15 crore.

The Minister further stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has clearly directed that there will be no compromise on food quality and public health. He added that, on the lines of the EAGLE system for drug control, a dedicated mechanism for food safety will be introduced soon, following scientific study, with stringent provisions to act against offenders.

Raja Narsimha emphasized that ensuring safe, hygienic, and quality food is a shared responsibility of the government, food producers, vendors, and consumers. Calling upon citizens to adopt healthier practices, the Minister urged everyone to follow the message: “Eat Right – Stay Healthy” and work collectively towards building a healthy Telangana.