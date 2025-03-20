No comparison between Miss World and Formula E Race: CM

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has dismissed comparisons between hosting the Miss World beauty pageant in Hyderabad and the Formula E race held previously in the city, calling such comparisons "ridiculous."

He accused BRS leaders of swindling government funds under the guise of organising the Formula E race. "There is no comparison between me and the BRS leaders. I am promoting Telangana globally with the Miss World event, while they looted money in the name of Formula E race."



The Chief Minister was responding to criticism from BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who accused him of spending "crores of public money" on hosting the Miss World event while prosecuting him over alleged irregularities in the `46 crore Formula E race expenditure.



"Spending `46 crore for a Formula E race in Hyderabad was wrong and will attract cases, but spending `200 crore of public money to conduct Miss World, a beauty contest, is right! What is this perverse logic? Can you please explain, Rahul Gandhi?" Rama Rao questioned on X.



Responding to Rama Rao's criticism while speaking at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday after distributing appointment letters to 922 newly recruited candidates in the panchayat raj and rural development department, Revanth Reddy said these candidates were appointed on compassionate grounds following the demise of their parents while in service.



Revanth Reddy defended the Miss World event, stating that it was an opportunity to boost Telangana's tourism sector. "Representatives from over 140 countries will visit Hyderabad, making Telangana a globally recognised tourist destination. They will explore several major tourist spots in Telangana for nearly a month in May. This event will promote Brand Telangana, benefiting tourism, hospitality, hotel, and food industries," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Chief Minister said, "The world is looking at Telangana as it hosts the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. This event has been held 72 times, and only once before in India, in Bengaluru in 1996 by Amitabh Bachchan. Telangana is getting a golden opportunity."

Revanth Reddy also challenged Rama Rao, questioning why he, despite claiming to be an "international figure," had failed to bring the Miss World contest to Hyderabad.



He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting compassionate appointments.



“For 10 years, the BRS ignored these appointments, yet within six months of losing elections, they made compassionate appointments for their own leaders. K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter, after losing her Lok Sabha election, was made an MLC. KCR’s close aide, Vinod Kumar, was made the vice-chairman of the Telangana Planning Board. But they ignored the rightful jobs of these poor and middle-class families because they don't have humanity. I did it because I am humane."



Revanth Reddy further stressed his government's commitment to public welfare, stating, "The previous BRS rulers neglected the people, but my government is dedicated to development. Today, the dreams of 922 families have been fulfilled. Compassionate appointments are a right, not a privilege."



Addressing the issue of unemployment, he reminded the opposition that the Congress government had already filled 57,924 government jobs within 10 months. "Some opposition leaders claim that the previous government issued notifications and we did nothing. But don’t they see how unemployed youth suffered due to exams not being conducted in the last 10 years? If we could do this in 10 months, why couldn’t they do it in 10 years?" he asked.



Revanth Reddy also announced that appointment letters for more than 2,000 Group 1, 2, and 3 jobs would be issued soon.



Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "Since the BRS did nothing, they assume my government will also fail. That’s why they are creating hurdles. In the past, decisions were made for one person and one party. Today, we make decisions based on the people’s wishes."



Responding to criticism that he lacked 'grip' on the government even after 15 months, Revanth stated, "We may not have grown up in ‘Gadis’ (forts) like them (BRS leaders), but we grew up watching the struggles of the poor in Nallamala forests. That’s why we are showing generosity. The opposition has no humanity. A Chief Minister should have wisdom, and I am showing it. Meanwhile, the opposition leader is unable to step out of his farmhouse due to a lack of wisdom."