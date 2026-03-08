No BRS Alliance, No Fuel Crisis: Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao Slams Congress and BRS

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday reiterated that his party would not enter into any alliance with the BRS “under any circumstances”, calling it a clear decision. He claimed that the political mood in Telangana is steadily shifting towards the BJP.

Addressing the media after inducting several BRS leaders, including former corporators and grassroots figures from the Chevella Parliamentary constituency, into the BJP, Rao said the people had already witnessed the "misgovernance" of the BRS and the Congress. He contended that voters were determined to teach both parties a lesson.

Rao criticised the Congress for its political conduct, stating that people remember how the party “handed over political space in Hyderabad to the All India Majlis‑e‑Ittehadul Muslimeen through GHMC delimitation.”



Rao also condemned comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, accusing them of spreading false news and panic about the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. He clarified that India’s fuel security remains strong and stable.



Highlighting energy diversification under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao noted that before 2014 India imported crude oil from about 16 countries, whereas today it sources from nearly 47. He pointed out that crude imports rose by 6.9 per cent year-on-year to 20.20 million tonnes in December 2025, reflecting resilient supply chains. Strategic reserves, diversified suppliers, and pre-negotiated contracts, he said, have ensured energy security despite global uncertainties.

"Even though international crude prices have risen sharply, there has been no domestic fuel price crisis in India due to foresight and planning of the Narendra Modi government," Rao said, reassuring the public that there will be no shortage of petrol, diesel, gas, or crude oil.



He accused Congress of false propaganda, alleging it misled people into rushing to fill gas cylinders and stock up on fuel. “These claims are completely false,” he said, urging Congress to honour promises made to the people of Telangana and Karnataka, including providing gas cylinders at `500, before making similar pledges in Kerala," Rao claimed.



