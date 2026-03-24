PCC Chief Urges Senior Leader Jeevan Reddy to Reconsider Leaving Congress

Jagtial: Senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy recently held a meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud in Jagtial. Speaking about the meeting, Mahesh Kumar Goud described Jeevan Reddy as a leader with a long political history and extensive experience.

Goud acknowledged that Reddy had faced difficulties while making certain decisions in the past. He also mentioned that two days earlier, Sridhar Babu had met Reddy. During their discussion, Goud and the party leadership requested Reddy not to leave the Congress party, stressing that both the state party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had no intention of letting him go.

Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that the meeting was aimed at encouraging Jeevan Reddy to rethink his decision and remain within the party fold, underlining the importance of his political role and experience.