No BIS Mark, Goods Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: Officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad, seized uncertified consumer goods worth over Rs 8 lakh in a raid conducted on a warehouse in Secunderabad CTC Complex. During the raid, a total of 225 consumer goods such as domestic pressure cookers, heat plates, ceiling fans and electric iron boxes, were found stored and put on sale without the mandatory BIS certification. The products fall under the purview of quality control orders issued by the government of India making BIS certification compulsory. Officials said the violation is punishable under section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, which prescribes up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 2 lakh for first time offenders and severe penalties for repeat violations.



