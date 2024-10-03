No bias in distribution of sops: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday promised that there would be no political interference or favouritism in the selection of beneficiaries for welfare schemes and the process would be transparent. He alleged that favouritism marked the implementation of schemes by the previous BRS government.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Rs 75-lakh mutton market in Prakasam Bazaar, he said the allocation of shops will be conducted through a draw of lots. Reddy also announced plans to establish a slaughterhouse in Nalgonda, with district authorities instructed to identify land for the project.

He said his goals for the constituency included constructing CC roads in every village, providing safe drinking water to every household, filling every irrigation tank with Krishna river water, and building homes for homeless families. He said that the construction of 15 overhead tanks, with a total storage capacity of 11 lakh litres, was underway in Nalgonda town at a cost of Rs 400 crore. Once the Srisailam Left Bank Canal and Brahmanavellemla projects are completed, all irrigation tanks in the district will be filled with Krishna river water.

Additionally, the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation has decided to construct a Haritha Hotel near Anneparthy at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. Fifty acres of government land have been identified on the outskirts of Nalgonda for the construction of Indiramma houses.

Earlier in the day, Reddy laid the foundation stone for CC roads at Chandragiri Villas and ANR Garden in Nalgonda. He also made a surprise visit to the Urban Health Centre in Manyam Chelka.