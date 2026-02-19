'No Bag Day' Uneven In Telangana Schools

HYDERABAD: Two years after Telangana introduced a monthly “No Bag Day” in schools, the policy remains in the academic calendar but implementation is uneven, especially in private institutions that remain exam‑driven.

“It is being followed in government schools. However, many private and corporate schools are ignoring it,” said Chava Ravi, state president of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF). He said while DEOs and headmasters monitor government schools, private institutions face little supervision.

The initiative, launched in June 2023, designates the third Saturday of each month as a bagless, activity‑based day for Classes I to X. It builds on earlier rules capping schoolbag weight, first issued in 2005 and revised in 2017.

G. Ramesh, director of SCERT, said reports are being sent from some schools to MEOs and monitoring officers are visiting institutions. “No specific study has been conducted yet, but we plan to,” he added, stressing that DEOs have been instructed to ensure compliance.

Feedback suggests uneven adoption and lack of clarity on activities. “It should not become a mechanical exercise,” said Ravi.

Some private schools say they observe the day regularly. Madhusudan Sadula, principal of a city SSC school, said his institution holds presentations, stage programmes and practical sessions. Dr Prasad Rao, who runs a group of schools, said his students engage in nature walks, carpentry, robotics, arts and music. He argued the concept should be implemented nationwide, not confined to circulars.

The Centre’s School Bag Policy of 2020 also recommends bagless days and limits bag weight to a percentage of body weight, leaving execution to states.