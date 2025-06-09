No APL Family Will Get Indiramma House: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday clarified that no Above Poverty Line (APL) family will be eligible for Indiramma houses, as the scheme is reserved exclusively for the poor.

While laying the foundation stone for road works at Edulapuram in Khammam district, he affirmed the state government’s commitment to sanctioning Indiramma houses to all eligible poor families in a phased manner. “A foolproof scrutiny process has been adopted to ensure that only deserving beneficiaries are covered,” he said, adding that no Above Poverty Line (APL) family will qualify for the scheme, even if they apply.

Giving details of the state government’s welfare initiatives, he highlighted that over the past 18 months the Congress administration has introduced free women’s travel on TGSRTC buses, supplied fine rice to the poor through the Public Distribution System, provided up to 200 units of free electricity for households, and launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme. While some election promises remain pending, he assured they will be fulfilled soon, blaming delays on shortcomings of the previous BRS government.

Noting that Indiramma houses have been allotted to the poorest families in the first phase, he urged the remaining eligible families not to lose hope, assuring them their homes will be sanctioned over the next three phases. He pledged personal responsibility for ensuring every family receives its Indiramma house and promised to complete and allocate all unfinished double-bedroom units. Finally, he called on residents to support Congress candidates in the upcoming local-authority elections.

Telangana State Warehouse Corporation chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao said that over the past 18 months, the Congress government has driven Telangana’s development and welfare to new heights. He noted that the state’s upgrade of internal cement-concrete roads and drainage systems has transformed the appearance of villages statewide.

Earlier, Srinivas Reddy attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Indiramma houses in Thellaripally village of Khammam Rural mandal.