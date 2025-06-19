NMC Review Provides Relief To Telangana

Hyderabad:The meeting between National Medical Commission (NMC) officials and Telangana health authorities on Wednesday provided significant relief to the state amid concerns over regulatory action against its medical colleges. Health secretary Christina Chongthu and director of medical education (DME) Dr Narendra Kumar presented the state's response to showcause notices issued to 26 medical colleges over faculty shortages and infrastructure gaps.

Dr Kumar said the NMC appeared satisfied with the explanation and the corrective measures already underway. He clarified that the issues largely stemmed from the rapid establishment of new colleges in a short span.

The DME informed that the state has allocated funds, launched recruitment drives and expedited construction work in colleges and affiliated hospitals. “The state is fully committed to strengthening medical education and improving facilities,” he said. The NMC urged the state to expedite faculty appointments and infrastructure upgrades but assured that no permissions would be withdrawn and MBBS seats would not be reduced.

Dr Kumar noted that the review was part of an annual nationwide exercise, started in 2022, to ensure and enhance quality standards in medical education. Telangana is not alone in receiving notices—Tamil Nadu (34), West Bengal (27), Karnataka (22), Uttar Pradesh (24) and Andhra Pradesh (17) were also served notices this year.

Telangana currently has 63 medical colleges — 34 government and 29 private — with nearly 9,000 students enrolled. To address faculty shortages, the state plans to recruit 1,300 assistant professors, 368 assistant associate professors and 360 associate professors.

Infrastructure is also being scaled up with 6,500 additional hospital beds and new diagnostic equipment, including CT and MRI scanners. CT scan facilities are already available at 32 colleges, and new institutions in Jangaon and Mulugu will soon be equipped. The NMC reiterated that all colleges meeting the required standards will receive the necessary approvals.