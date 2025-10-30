NMC Puts NEXT Exam On Hold

Hyderabad: In a key update after interacting with the NMC chairman, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has clarified that the National Exit Test (NEXT) will not be implemented immediately. Instead, mock tests will be conducted over the next three to four years—funded by NMC—to assess feasibility before the final rollout.

In the meeting, the FAIMA has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to implement sweeping reforms in India’s medical education system, calling for stronger mental health support for doctors, improved infrastructure and uniform academic standards across institutions.

The NMC chairman also appreciated FAIMA’s evidence-based recommendations, assuring that the proposals would be considered for inclusion in upcoming policy discussions. Presenting the findings of its nationwide survey, FAIMA’s delegation met with the NMC chairman to discuss reforms aimed at improving the quality of medical training and the well-being of medical professionals.

The survey revealed disparities between government and private medical institutions, prompting calls for uniform training standards and equal access to infrastructure. FAIMA also proposed integrating research-oriented learning through collaboration with ICMR, introducing research modules and mentorship programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.