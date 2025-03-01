NLC Secures 200 MW Wind Power Project from SJVN at Rs.3.74/kWh

Hyderabad: NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 200 MW Wind Power Project from SJVN Limited at a tariff of Rs.3.74 per kWh.

The NLC India Limited turned successful in the e-reverse auction conducted by SJVN Limited on January 17 2025. The project is set to generate 526 MU of clean green power each year offsetting an equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

This milestone reinforces NLCIL’s growing presence in India’s renewable energy sector and aligns with the company’s vision of achieving 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. It is also to be noted that NLCIL’s Renewable energy journey started with its 51 MW Wind project during the year 2013.

This win marks a significant expansion of NLCIL’s wind energy portfolio, increasing its total wind power capacity to more than 300 MW including projects. The newly secured project will contribute to India’s commitment to increasing non-fossil fuel-based power generation, in line with the National Green Energy Policy and the government’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Speaking on this achievement, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited, stated: “This is a proud moment for NLCIL as we continue to expand our renewable energy footprint in the country. Winning this 200 MW wind project further strengthens our commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. Our strategy aligns with India’s energy transition goals, and we are determined to contribute significantly to a greener future.”

NLCIL is making remarkable progress in expanding its renewable energy portfolio, ensuring a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“Our investments in renewable energy will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s green economy and meeting global climate commitments,” he said.

As NLC India Limited accelerates its green energy transition, the company is making strategic investments in solar, wind, hybrid power projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and green hydrogen initiatives.

The execution of this project will be carried out in compliance with the stipulated timelines as per the tender, and NLCIL remains committed to delivering clean energy solutions with efficiency and excellence.

NLC has a rich legacy of over six decades in lignite mining and power generation, with a strong focus on sustainability and renewable energy expansion. The company is playing a crucial role in India’s energy transition and is committed to developing solar, wind, and hybrid power projects to achieve its goal of 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.