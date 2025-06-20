Nizamsagar Water Released For Drinking Water Needs

Nizamabad:To meet the drinking water needs of Nizamabad, Bodhan, and Banswada towns, approximately 1,200 cusecs of water have been released from the Nizamsagar Project.

Until now, the existing water levels in local reservoirs was enough for the drinking water requirements in these towns. However, due to a recent decline in water levels, irrigation department officials have released water from the Nizamsagar Project to the downstream areas.

Out of the 17.802 TMC ft gross storage capacity, the Nizamsagar Project currently holds 6.032 TMC ft of water. To address the drinking water demand, officials have planned to release 0.35 TMC of water. This water will flow into the Alisagar reservoir and other water bodies serving Bodhan and Banswada towns. Farmers within the Nizamsagar Project command area are also eagerly awaiting water for irrigation purposes.

Given the situation, officials have begun releasing water from the project with caution. The water is being released through the main canal to reach nearby municipal water bodies. To prevent illegal diversion, officials from the irrigation, revenue, and police departments are monitoring the release closely.

Due to recent rainfall in the catchment areas, inflows into the Nizamsagar Project have also slightly increased. Water will be released for three days from the hydel power generation area into the main canal. To avoid misuse, officials will maintain strict surveillance over the main canal and other distributaries in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Elected representatives and district officials are coordinating efforts to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the affected towns.