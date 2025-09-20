Nizamsagar, SRSP Gates Lifted to Release Flood Water

Nizamabad: In view of heavy flood inflows from upstream areas, the gates of the Nizamsagar and Sriramsagar projects were opened on Friday.

At the Nizamsagar project, inflows of 57,311 cusecs were recorded, prompting officials to release 70,702 cusecs downstream by opening 10 gates. Of the project’s capacity of 17.802 tmc, it currently holds 16.718 tmc ft of water.

Assistant executive engineer T. Saketh said catchment areas such as Patancheru and Lingampally had witnessed heavy rainfall, resulting in flood flows. “We have alerted people downstream of the project for safety,” he said. Banswada sub-collector Kiranmayi and irrigation engineers are regularly monitoring the situation.

At the Sriramsagar project, inflows of 1,61,251 cusecs continued on Friday. With the water level at 1,090.51 feet and storage at 78.572 tmc ft, officials released 51,560 cusecs downstream through 12 gates. People living along the Godavari banks in Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Jagtial districts have been placed on alert.

Water is also being released into the Indiramma flood flow canal, Kakatiya, Saraswathi, and Laxmi canals to meet agricultural needs in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Karimnagar districts. The Sriramsagar project touched 1,404.25 feet against its full reservoir level of 1,405.00 feet on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, officials have restricted visitor entry at both the Nizamsagar and Sriramsagar projects.