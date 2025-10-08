Nizam’s Kin Urge CM Compensate Musi Flood Victims

Hyderabad:In the wake of the recent floods along the Musi river, Himayat Ali Mirza, a great-grandson of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, has requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to initiate a probe into the unannounced release of water from the Himayatsagar reservoir, which led to the inundation of areas along the river.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mirza urged the government to provide immediate compensation to the affected families and rehabilitate them. “Being the grandson of Prince Moazzam Jah, I feel deeply concerned and anguished as devastating floods struck the city dwellers,” he wrote.



He said the “sudden and large-scale” release of water from the reservoir on the night of September 26 had led to widespread flooding across multiple areas downstream, directly impacting over 10,000 families.



“The absence of prior warnings, inadequate coordination between civic agencies, and failure of early-warning systems have resulted in irreparable loss of property and livelihoods. This tragic incident has exposed serious lapses in flood management, disaster preparedness, and administrative accountability,” he opined.



Arvind Dwivedi is SCB’s new CEO



Hyderabad:Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) chief executive officer D. Madhukar Naik has been transferred to the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) headquarters in Delhi, where he will assume charge as deputy director-general. He will be replaced by Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, currently deputy director-general at the DGDE, Delhi Cantt. The change of charge is expected to happen towards the end of this month.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Naik said the transition would take a few weeks. “The proper taking charge will happen towards the month end as the officer from Delhi will need about two to three weeks to be relieved. I will hold the post until at least October 23,” he said.



Officials confirmed that day-to-day civic and administrative operations of the Cantonment Board will continue without disruption under Naik’s supervision until the new officer formally takes charge. The same DGDE order also transferred Deepak Mohan, Defence Estates Officer of Agra, as the new CEO of the Cantonment Board, Agra, with additional charge of the Defence Estates Office.



Young Telangana donors lead in stem cell registrations



Hyderabad:Young people in Telangana, especially those aged between 18 and 25, are increasingly coming forward to donate stem cells, according to DKMS Foundation India. The non-profit, dedicated to fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders, said 6,500 people from Telangana have registered as potential donors including 3,500 from Hyderabad.



Registrations are strongest among young people in Telangana. In the 18`25 age group, women make up 50 per cent and men 36 per cent, while in the 26-40 age bracket, men lead at 54 per cent and women 42 per cent. Even in the 41-55 age range, though smaller, 10 per cent of men and eight per cent of women are registering, said DKMS.



Among inspiring stories shared by DKMS was that of Satish Reddy, who registered as a donor in 2016. He donated stem cells twice — in 2021 and 2025 — saving two lives. “There’s no greater reward than knowing you have helped save a life,” he said.



DKMS India executive chairman Patrick Paul urged more registrations, pointing out that only 0.09 per cent of Indians of eligible age are registered donors, despite thousands diagnosed or born with blood disorders each year.