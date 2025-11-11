Nizam’s Kin Bats For Unity, Secular Values

Hyderabad: Raunaq Yar Khan, a descendant of the Asaf Jah family, has urged people of all faiths to rebuild trust and strengthen bonds of shared humanity, stressing that harmony must be “practised, not preached.”

“When people celebrate Holi together, share meals, blessings, songs and festivals with sincerity, we restore trust between communities. India’s beauty is that we do not just coexist — we live together. That spirit is our responsibility to protect,” Khan said while speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day Jaibharat Muslim Revolutionary Forum (JMRF) – Ittehad conference here.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s pluralistic legacy, Khan added, “The legacy of the Asaf Jahi dynasty is one of service, compassion and dignity for every community. That legacy belongs not to a family but to Hyderabad and to India. Preserving it is a shared duty that demands humility, continuity and respect.”

According to the organisers, the second session of JMRF focused on promoting secular values, social reform and interfaith unity. The forum, a sub-wing of Jaibharat, aims to foster constructive dialogue, community reform and mutual understanding within a national framework of harmony and inclusiveness.

Jaibharat is an independent, non-political movement devoted to strengthening national unity, social justice and inter-community solidarity. The forum provides a platform for progressive, inclusive and reform-oriented discourse. The inaugural session was launched by Raunaq Yar Khan on September 28.