Nizam’s Family to Settle Property Disputes Through Talks, Say Experts

Hyderabad: The Nizam property dispute is back in the limelight with the recent case filed by Mukarram Jah's second son, Alexander Azam Jah, for a share in ancestral properties in the City Civil Court, adding another layer to the several demands. But legal experts and lawyers suggest that instead of fighting it out in the court, like the Rampur royal family did in the 1950s, parties can discuss and sit for a settlement.

The dispute began right after the death of the Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. Several court cases, both nationally and internationally, have been filed and fought by the descendants.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Raunaq Yar Khan, who was elected as the head of the Nizam’s family by one group, said that the dispute for the properties was divided between two groups, one that wants the properties to be divided according to the Sharia and the other that wishes for the property division based on the former Nizam’s rule.

Raunaq Yar Khan was elected as the head of the Nizam’s family on March 2, 2023. Earlier, on January 20, 2023, Azmet Ali Khan, also known as Azmet Jah, the eldest son of Mukarram Jah, took over the responsibility of all Nizam trusts.

Though both Azmet Jah and Raunaq Yar Khan lay claim for the titular title of the Nizam, the government did not recognise any royal titles after 1971. While Azmet Jah’s succession was based on the wishes of his father, who was recognised as the titular Nizam by the government of India, Raunaq Yar Khan’s claim for the title lay in the support of his extended family members of the Asaf Jahi dynasty.

“After the government of India took control of Hyderabad, the Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan was no longer the Nizam of Hyderabad, as the princely state of Hyderabad did not exist anymore. He became an ordinary citizen. Even the nomination of his grandson Mukarram Jah as the next Nizam was titular,” Khan said.

“Mukarram Jah was recognised as the successor to his grandfather. But, his succession was questioned in 1967 in the Ahmedunisssa vs Union of India case, and in 1968, his succession was quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” Khan stated.

“Even before this, Mir Osman Ali Khan gifted some properties to Mukarram Jah, who orally gifted the properties back. After Osman Ali Khan’s death, Mukarram Jah continued to act as the sole owner of the properties,” Khan mentioned.

Lawyers have suggested that instead of fighting the cases for years, the descendants can come together and agree to a settlement.

Senior advocate V. Bhushan, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said: “In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur royal family property dispute, the case was fought out in a number of courts for more than 50 years. The case went from the Rampur district court to the High Court and then to the Supreme Court. Instead of that, the parties can come together, discuss and settle the situation and divide the properties.”

Over the past few decades, a number of disputes have occurred between family members and descendants over assets owned by the Nizam. Grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan continued to claim his property and fought cases all over the world.

In 2020, the UK High Court ruled in favour of Mukarram Jah, his younger brother and the government of India over the inheritance of funds belonging to Mir Osman Ali Khan, and around £35 million was deposited in a London-based bank account. Mir Osman Ali Khan’s grandsons and 120 others from their family claimed a share in this fortune.

Bhushan further said “If the parties settle the case, everybody can get a share of the vast amount of wealth. But if they keep fighting, the cases get more and more prolonged, adding more complexity to the already confusing and complex case.”