Nizam’s Descendants Claim Kancha Gachibowli Land, Seek SC Intervention

Hyderabad: Heirs of the Asaf Jahi dynasty on Sunday asserted their legal ownership over 2,725 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli and filed an application to implead themselves in the suo motu writ petition that the Supreme Court is hearing.

The Nizams’ descendants sought the court’s intervention to halt state government’s “encroachment” and preserve their constitutional property rights. The heirs who have issued a legal notice to the state government are pursuing judicial intervention to halt further encroachment, they said.

Addressing the media, members of the Asaf Jahi royal family, Mir Milad Ali Khan, Mir Osman Ali Khan, Raunaq Yar Khan, along with their legal counsel Muhammad Veqar Hussain, said that the Nizams’ heirs had filed an intervention application asserting their legal ownership and objecting to what they described as unauthorised and unlawful encroachment by the state government. The Kancha Gachibowli land in Survey No.s 25 & 26 in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district, admeasuring 2725 acres and 23 guntas, historically belonged to the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, they claimed.

Raunaq Yar Khan, designated the ‘ninth Nizam’ and custodian of the Asaf Jahi family affairs, described this as a battle for truth and justice. “The Kancha Gachibowli land is a symbol of our forefathers’ vision and service to India. My great-grandfather, the Nizam VI Mahbub Ali Khan, and grandfather Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan, built universities, hospitals, and infrastructure for the people and even donated 425 kilograms of gold to India’s defence during the 1965 war. The least this nation can do is honour that legacy by protecting what rightfully belongs to his heirs.”

“Our family stands united — not to seek privilege, but to protect history from being erased under the guise of development,” Raunaq Yar Khan stated.