Nizamabad Youth Injured in Missile Attack in Israel

Nizamabad: A youth from Nizamabad district was injured in an Iran's missile attack in Israel, causing concern among his family members back home.

The injured person has been identified as Koyalkar Tirupati, a resident of Kammarpally mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district. Tirupati has been living in Tel Aviv for the past six years after travelling to Israel in search of self-employment. He has been working as a caretaker at a residence there.

According to reports, Tirupati sustained injuries during a missile attack on Sunday night. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly cleaning his employer’s car in Tel Aviv when the attack occurred.

He suffered injuries to his throat and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Doctors said his condition is now out of danger.

Family members in Kammarpally are anxiously waiting for further updates on his health and recovery.