Nizamabad: VDCs warned against harassing SCs/STs

Nizamabad: Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that strict action will be taken against Village Development Committees (VDCs) found harassing SC/ST individuals in villages. He noted that VDCs in Nizamabad district have exercised undue influence in village affairs over the past four decades. While cooperation from VDCs in village development is welcomed, any attempts to take the law into their own hands will not be tolerated, he said.



Speaking at a review meeting with district officials, Bakki Venkataiah commended district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar for their dedicated work in the district. He stressed the need for swift resolution of SC/ST atrocity cases and held discussions with district officials, caste organisations, and victims.

The chairman recommended that all pending atrocity cases be resolved within one month, and if necessary, a special drive should be conducted to expedite the process. He also expressed concern that granting station bail to the accused in SC/ST atrocity cases was weakening these cases, adding that this issue had been discussed with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. "We will soon meet with Union ministers of social justice and law to address this matter," Venkataiah revealed.



