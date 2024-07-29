Nizamabad town celebrates Oora Panduga

Nizamabad: The decades-old traditional village festival ‘Oora Panduga’ was celebrated in Nizamabad town on Sunday with scores of devotees taking part in the celebrations. The procession of Goddesses was taken out from Quilla and reached Dubba passing through Pedda Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, Gurbabadi Road in the town. People from various surrounding places took in the procession seeking the blessings of Goddesses.





Police diverted traffic in and around Nizamabad town for the smooth conduct of the event.





Sarva Samaj committee president and former Nizamabad Urban MLA Endala Laxminarayana and the members took part in the event. Goats and chicken were sacrificed in residential colonies including Vinayaknagar, Subhashnagar, Kanteshwar and other areas to mark the occasion.




