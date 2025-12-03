Nizamabad Top Cop Orders Tight Vigil For Local Elections

NIZAMABAD: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the local elections, identify habitual offenders, and bind them over. He said staff should personally inspect every polling station and ensure that minimum facilities are in place. Village police officers must stay connected with the community, resolve village level issues, and strengthen coordination in border areas, he added.

The commissioner inspected the Jakranpally police station on Wednesday and reviewed records, barracks, and under investigation cases. He directed officers to prepare a clear plan of action for each case and conduct fair and efficient investigations. He also advised conducting cybercrime awareness programmes in schools and colleges through social media.

Chaitanya said continuous traffic management must be enforced at major junctions, with awareness drives to prevent road accidents. He also called for educating youth about the dangers of online betting and gaming. Staff must remain available at headquarters, undergo health check-ups every six months, and compulsorily wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, he said.