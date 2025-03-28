Nizamabad Resembles Charminar in Ramzan Shopping

Nizamabad: Ramzan shopping has peaked in Nizamabad over the past few days, drawing crowds from across the region. Shoppers from towns including Bodhan, Banswada, Armoor, Nirmal, Metpally, Korutla, and Bhainsa have flocked to the city to buy new clothes, footwear, and food items for the festival.

Bustling areas such as Gandhi Chowk, Nehru Park, Ahmad Bazaar, Bodhan Road, Quilla Road, and Malapally have transformed into vibrant hubs of activity, with crowds reminiscent of Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar area. Shopkeepers are offering a variety of dress materials, snacks, and other festive essentials at competitive prices in both wholesale and retail markets. The energy is palpable, with customers shopping until midnight, even as vehicular traffic is rerouted and many shoppers opt for a leisurely walk through the busy streets.

Abdul Rahaman, speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, noted that the Ramzan shopping experience in Nizamabad mirrors that of Hyderabad. “All food items are available here, and not only our Muslim community but people from various faiths are joining in the festivities,” he said, adding that this vibrant shopping tradition has been a staple of the city for years.

In anticipation of the bustling festival period, the local police have ramped up security measures. Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya has overseen extensive foot patrols in key areas including Jama Masjid, Barkatpura, Malapally, Autonagar, and near the Shambhuni temple and Gurudwara. On the last Friday of Ramzan (Jumattul Vidha), he even joined congregants for Namaz at Kachiya Masjid.

To ensure the safety of shoppers during the festival, a significant police presence has been maintained throughout Nizamabad. With police pickets, dedicated mufti and women police officers deployed across strategic locations, the authorities are committed to a policy of friendly policing. ACP Raja Venkat Reddy, SHO Raghupati, Traffic CI Prasad, and other officials have all been actively involved in the security arrangements.