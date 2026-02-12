Nizamabad Records 62% Polling

Nizamabad: Polling for municipal elections in Nizamabad district was conducted peacefully on Wednesday under tight security arrangements across Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal. Nizamabad district recorded a voter turnout of 61.99 per cent in the municipal polls on Wednesday.

Voting commenced at 7 am, with voters arriving early at polling stations. MP Dharmapuri Arvind, MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Paidi Rakesh Reddy and V. Prashanth Reddy, along with former MLAs and MLCs, cast their votes. Mr Arvind alleged that certain polling officials had neglected BJP candidates during the process.

By 9 am, average polling stood at 8.25 per cent, 6.49 per cent in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, 11.05 per cent in Armoor, 14.24 per cent in Bodhan and 9.38 per cent in Bheemgal. By 11 am, turnout rose to 22.54 per cent, with 18.94 per cent in Nizamabad, 29.60 per cent in Armoor, 32.35 per cent in Bodhan and 31.09 per cent in Bheemgal.

Polling reached 39.68 per cent by 1 pm, 35.49 per cent in Nizamabad, 47.93 per cent in Armoor, 50.69 per cent in Bodhan and 51.53 per cent in Bheemgal. By 3 pm, the average turnout was 48.55 per cent, with 43.18 per cent in Nizamabad, 60.07 per cent in Armoor, 61.77 per cent in Bodhan and 63.65 per cent in Bheemgal.

District election officer and collector Ila Tripathi inspected polling stations in Nizamabad city and Armoor town and reviewed arrangements, including help desks, medical facilities and accessibility provisions. From the collectorate, officials monitored polling through webcasting.

A total of 729 polling stations were set up in the district. Officials conducted awareness campaigns, distributed voter slips and publicised alternative identity documents permitted by the Election Commission.

No untoward incidents were reported. Additional police were deployed at sensitive locations, and micro-observers monitored proceedings. Ballot boxes were sealed after polling and shifted to strong rooms under security.

Counting of votes will commence at 8 am on the 13th under security arrangements.