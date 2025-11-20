Nizamabad Police Take Road Safety Drive to Schools, Colleges, Villages

As part of the “Arrive Alive” initiative, Defensive Driving programmes are being conducted to prevent road accidents.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said that within the Nizamabad Commissionerate limits, including Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan divisions, road accidents directly or indirectly affect almost every family. To prevent such incidents, the Arrive Alive and Defensive Driving programmes have been designed to create road-safety awareness and educate commuters about the precautions needed to reach their destinations safely, he said.

He added that the programmes would be conducted under the supervision of the police department in all schools, colleges, offices, villages and major junctions along the highways.



