Nizamabad Police Open Gulf Control Room

Telangana
3 March 2026 10:05 PM IST

Helplines opened to assist relatives of residents in the affected Gulf regions

District police share contact numbers and coordinate with the Delhi control room. (Image: X)

Nizamabad: Police have opened a 24-hour control room here for family members in Nizamabad whose relatives are currently staying in the affected Gulf regions.

The numbers are:

• Nizamabad police control room: 87126 59700

• Circle inspector control room: 87126 59821

For public convenience, the state government has also set up a control room in New Delhi. In coordination with that facility, Nizamabad police established the district control room to assist families.

