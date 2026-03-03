Nizamabad Police Open Gulf Control Room
Helplines opened to assist relatives of residents in the affected Gulf regions
Nizamabad: Police have opened a 24-hour control room here for family members in Nizamabad whose relatives are currently staying in the affected Gulf regions.
The numbers are:
• Nizamabad police control room: 87126 59700
• Circle inspector control room: 87126 59821
For public convenience, the state government has also set up a control room in New Delhi. In coordination with that facility, Nizamabad police established the district control room to assist families.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story