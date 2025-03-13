Nizamabad Police Focus on Illegal Betting Apps

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police started a crackdown on illegal betting applications targeting people in rural and urban areas. Authorities have noted that students and unemployed youth are among the most vulnerable, drawn in by false promises of quick money.

Social media influencers have played a big role in promoting these platforms, further fuelling addiction among young people. In response, newly appointed police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya warned on Thursday that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found endorsing or promoting illegal betting apps.

The police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any such activities to the Cyber Crimes Wing immediately. They also called on social media influencers to act responsibly by refraining from promoting illegal gambling platforms and instead use their reach to highlight the dangers and legal consequences of online betting.

“Creating a safe digital environment is our priority,” said Chaitanya, emphasising that public cooperation is essential in combating this growing menace. Citizens can report suspicious activities by contacting the Cyber Crimes Wing or by dialing 100.