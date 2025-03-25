 Top
Nizamabad police cracks whip on illegal sand business

M Srinivas
25 March 2025 12:02 PM IST

The Nizamabad district police detained 12 lorry drivers for transporting sand illegally. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad police launched a crackdown against those indulging in transporting sand illegally in the district.

On Monday night, the police detained 12 lorry drivers for illegally transporting sand in nine tippers using three earth movers. The drivers were detained by a task force team led by in-charge Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao at Mandharna village in the town.

The task force team handed over the drivers along with tippers and earth movers to the Bhodan police for taking further action.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
