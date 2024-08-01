Nizamabad people seek smart city funds

Nizamabad: Smart city status from the Centre has become a distant dream for people of Nizamabad. In the past, Central government selected Warangal and Karimnagar for the smart city mission and allocated `500 crore each. Union minister for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu declared that 145 projects worth `2,745 crore were taken up in these cities.



Nizamabad is the third biggest city in Telangana after Hyderabad and Warangal. Since the erstwhile Nizamabad district bordered with Maharashtra and Karnataka states, people from all three states reside here. Being a progressive town, people are seeking faster development in the city, and there is an urgent need to repair the roads, drainages, and street lights of the city.

The district has a political diversity. While BRS leader Dandu Neethu Kiran is serving as Nizamabad mayor, BJP leader Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta is Nizamabad urban MLA and another BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind is the Member of Parliament. In the recent Parliament election campaign, Arvind assured to secure the smart city status to Nizamabad. However, the Central government is yet to select Nizamabad for the smart city project.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP municipal corporator, who did not wish to be named, felt that the smart city status for Nizamabad is an urgent need. “We are facing tremendous pressure from the people over basic amenities in the city. People of Nizamabad elected Arvind Dharmapuri as BJP MP twice hoping for the smart city status. If the city gets the status, the central funds will facilitate a speedy development,” he explained.





Meanwhile, Nizamabad urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarana Gupta met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the recent Assembly session and submitted a memorandum urging funds for the constituency. He explained about the civic problems in the city and sought cooperation from the state government.



