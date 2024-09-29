Nizamabad MP Flags Delay in Works

Nizamabad:Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri called for developmental works in Nizamabad district to be started immediately, stressing that delays are negatively impacting the local population. During the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, held on Saturday at the District Integrated Offices Complex, he expressed concerns over the delay in several projects.

Dharmapuri specifically highlighted the railway overbridge project at Adavi Mamidipally village, which he described as being "abnormally delayed." He directed officials to hold another Disha meeting in the second week of October to review progress.

The MP also inquired about the status of developmental works in key sectors, including education, public health, and other departments, focusing on the allocation and use of Central government funds. The meeting was attended by Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, and other officials.