Nizamabad Migrant Worker Dies in Dubai

Nizamabad:A 32-year-old migrant worker, Ramesh, of Indalwai died of cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. Co-workers and others informed about his death to his family members at Indalwai in Nizamabad district. In search of livelihood, Ramesh went to Dubai recently and suffered from heart attack while working in a private company.

His family members urged the state and Central governments to repatriate his body to the district from Dubai.



