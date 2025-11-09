Nizamabad Migrant Worker Dies Crossing Road In Dubai

NIZAMABAD: A Gulf migrant worker from Nizamabad district died in a road accident in Dubai. The deceased was identified as Yasa Suresh, 35, of Gottumukkala village in Makloor mandal. The accident occurred when he was crossing a road and was hit by a speeding car.

Suresh had gone to Dubai in the last week of October in search of employment. Before starting his new job, he met with the fatal accident. The news of his death reached his family recently. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Grief engulfed Gottumukkala village following the tragedy. The family has appealed to the state and Central governments to help bring his body back from Dubai.