Nizamabad Mayor Lauds Special School During Women’s Day Fete

Nizamabad: Nizamabad mayor K. Uma Rani said the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction had established a school for mentally challenged children with a noble objective.

She expressed happiness that students of the society were excelling in various fields on par with those studying in regular schools and assured continued support and cooperation to the organisation as part of her responsibility.

The remarks were made during International Women’s Day celebrations held on Friday at the special school for differently-abled students run by the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction in Nizamabad. The programme was jointly organised by the society and the Sakhi One Stop Centre.

Senior doctor Dr Pratima Raj said, “International Women’s Day is observed to highlight and celebrate the progress achieved by women around the world.” She added that every girl has the potential to succeed as a strong woman and that determination and a clear goal can help them overcome challenges.

Dr Bandari Sujatha, gynaecologist, and Urban CDPO Soundarya said education was essential for women to establish themselves in society. They noted that women were excelling in several fields, including education, medicine and business.

They also informed that the HPV vaccine, which helps prevent cervical cancer, was being provided free of cost in government hospitals for girls aged 14 to 15 years and advised parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine.

During the programme, several guests, including Baisa Sangeetha, Veeraneni Ramadevi, Boddu Lakshmi Devi, S. Jyothi and special school principal P. Rajeswari, were felicitated with shawls and mementos. Others honoured included Latha, Teerunagari Viraja, Sudha Veronica, A. Rajyalakshmi and D. Sunitha.