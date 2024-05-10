Nizamabad LS: All eyes on Muslim, Munnuru Kapu, Reddy votes



NARENDER PULLOOR I DC



Nizamabad: With the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency witnessing a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the BRS, all eyes have now been trained on how the Muslims, Reddy and Munnuru Kapu communities will vote. Every party is going overboard to enlist the support of these communities.

BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind, the incumbent MP, is confident of getting votes from all communities in good numbers, including his own Munnuru Kapu community. BRS has also strategically fielded former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, who is also from Munnuru Kapu community to break the supremacy of Arvind. The older generation of Munnuru Kapu community has strong ties with Arvind’s father and former PCC chief D.Srinivas.

After Muslims (3.80 lakh voters), the second largest number of voters are from teh Munnuru Kapu community at 3.45 lakh. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a young leader from Munnuru Kapu community said Arvind had supported the community and looked after their welfare and development, he said. If the majority of Munnuru Kapus votes for Arvind, he would definitely win the MP seat for second time, he explained.

Congress’s MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy has specifically focused on farmers to garner their support. The Reddy community, that accounts for one lakh votes, may support him in this election. After a gap of two decades, the Reddys have got a candidate of their own and they are likely to support him.

Muslims are a sizable number in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency as their presence is prominent in Nizamabad Urban, Bodhan, Jagtial and other Assembly segments. In the changed political equations, a majority of Muslim voters may vote for the Congress, party leaders opined. In the past, Muslim votes have not gone to a single candidate.

The constituency will see sharp polarization among voters with the Muslim, Munnuru Kapu and Reddy communities playing a decisive role on who will win here