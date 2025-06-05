Nizamabad, Kamareddy Farmers Ready For Kharif Agricultural Operations

Nizamabad: Farmers across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have started preparations for the upcoming Vana Kalam (kharif) agricultural season, with crops expected to be cultivated on approximately 11 lakh acres.

The recent rains at the end of May have provided favourable conditions, prompting early cultivation efforts. Farmers in the Nizamsagar project ayacut areas — including Banswada, Birkur, Nasrullabad, Varni, Chandur, Mosra, Rudrur, Pothangal, Kotagiri, Salura, and Bodhan mandals — have already begun field preparations, anticipating sufficient water flow in the Nizamsagar main canal and distributaries. Similarly, farmers benefiting from the Sriramsagar project, Gutpa, Alisagar lift irrigation schemes, and the tail-end areas of the Nizamsagar project are busy procuring essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

Agriculture department officials have intensified their field visits and are coordinating closely with farmers, guiding them on best practices for the season.

However, the increase in tenant charges by landowners has become a big challenge for tenant farmers. Usually, tenants pay between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre annually, but landowners have raised these charges to around Rs 30,000, influenced by the minimum support price and the state government’s recent Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy.

Farmers like Srinivas from Makloor mandal highlighted the difficulties, noting that he cultivates 5 acres of his own land and leases an additional 5 acres. He stated that increased tenant charges add pressure on tenant farmers, particularly in cases of unforeseen events like untimely rains or crop damage, potentially causing heavy financial losses. He also mentioned that some landowners have started demanding advance payments from tenants, further complicating their financial stability.

Compared to Nizamabad district, tenant charges remain lower in Kamareddy district due to relatively limited irrigation facilities.