Nizamabad: Govt jr Lecturers Protest for 2nd Annual Pay Hike

Nizamabad: Government junior lecturers staged a black-badge protest on Sunday, demanding the restoration of their second annual increment. The protest was staged at the Intermediate spot valuation centre in Nizamabad. A few junior lecturers also wore black dresses to protest.
They submitted a memorandum to the observer from the Intermediate Board about increments.
Telangana state gazetted junior lecturers association state councillor N. Laxman, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts presidents and general secretaries Laxminarayana, Karne Srinivas, Gangadhar, Jetti Vijay Kumar said that regularised contract lecturers should get second annual increment in May, 2025. Few persons intentionally created hurdles in clearance of increments, they alleged.
They urged Intermediate Board higher officials to clear the second annual increment for junior lecturers across the state. They added that several junior college principals had shown favoritism toward select lecturers when approving annual increments.
During the lunch hour, junior lecturers staged a protest to avoid any inconvenience for the spot valuation of Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations.
