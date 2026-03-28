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Nizamabad Government Girls Junior College Wins State-Level Award

Telangana
28 March 2026 10:23 PM IST

Government colleges and schools were recognised for their excellent services and academic performance.

Nizamabad Government Girls Junior College Wins State-Level Award
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The award was presented on Saturday by minister for roads, buildings and cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and was received by principal Gandham Buddhiraj.— DC Image

NIZAMABAD: The Nizamabad Government Girls Junior College has received a state-level Best College Award. The award was presented on Saturday by minister for roads, buildings and cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and was received by principal Gandham Buddhiraj.

Government colleges and schools were recognised for their excellent services and academic performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Buddhiraj said it was a matter of great pride for the college to receive a state-level award for its development. He appreciated the invaluable efforts of both the teaching and non-teaching staff.

He added that the recognition had increased their responsibility to strive further for the institution’s progress and dedicated the award to the entire staff.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Government Girls Junior College 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
DC Correspondent
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