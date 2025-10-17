Nizamabad Gets Agricultural College After Decades

Nizamabad: For the first time in decades, an agricultural college has been sanctioned for the undivided Nizamabad district. The state cabinet has approved the establishment of three new agricultural colleges, one each in the undivided Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Vikarabad districts, with an allocation of Rs 126 crore for each institution.

From the 2025-26 academic year, the new agricultural college in Nizamabad will begin functioning at the Telangana University campus in Dichpally, with an initial sanction of Rs 46 crore.

Telangana University, established in 2006 during the Congress government, also started an engineering college this academic year. Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao said the new agricultural colleges under Acharya Jayashankar Agricultural University will benefit students and families across the undivided districts of Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Vikarabad.

Earlier, an agricultural engineering college was set up at Rudrur in Nizamabad district following the initiative of Banswada MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Similarly, the district will now get an exclusive agricultural college. Telangana University, spread over 571 acres, is considered a geographically ideal location for students from across the undivided Nizamabad region. Senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud were instrumental in securing the new institution.

State Agriculture and Farmers’ Commission member Gadugu Gangadhar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for approving the long-pending demand of the district’s people. He said farmers and residents had been waiting for years for such an institution, calling it a “farmer-friendly decision” by the Chief Minister.

Gangadhar added that he had made several appeals to agriculture minister Nageswara Rao during his visits to the district for the establishment of the college. He also acknowledged the efforts of former minister and Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy in bringing the project to fruition and thanked TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy, and other district leaders for their collective efforts in making the agricultural college a reality.