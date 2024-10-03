Nizamabad Gears Up to Receive TPCC Chief

Nizamabad: The Congress is making elaborate arrangements to welcome newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud in his hometown of Nizamabad on October 4. This will be Mahesh's first visit to the district after assuming charge as TPCC president. Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to lead a massive rally in Nizamabad, followed by a public meeting at the Old Collector Ground. Congress leaders and activists from various Assembly constituencies, along with Congress MLAs, corporation chairpersons, and senior leaders, are expected to attend the event.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, TPCC vice-president Taher Bin Hamdan, general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, Secretary Narala Ratnakar, and city president Kesha urged party workers to ensure the success of the TPCC chief's programmes.

Congress leaders praised Mahesh Kumar Goud, calling him a "classic example" of a dedicated party activist rising to become the state president. In light of the event, local police have announced traffic diversions in Nizamabad on Friday to manage the large crowds expected during the Congress programmes.