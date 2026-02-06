Nizamabad Farmers’ Struggle an Inspiration to Nation: Revanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the farmers’ struggle in Nizamabad stands as an inspiration not only for Telangana but for the entire country. He was speaking at a public meeting in Bardipur after laying foundation stones for several development works in the district.

The Chief Minister said agriculture in Nizamabad has emerged as a model for the state and the nation. He assured that the government would try to allocate additional funds to complete pending projects in the district.

Revanth Reddy stated that development works were being taken up in the district following the guidance of PCC president Mahesh Goud. He expressed confidence that the Congress would win the upcoming municipal elections, saying development is possible only when Congress corporators are elected.

“I belong to everyone. I have no caste or religion,” he said, adding that Nizamabad has produced great leaders and voters should deliver a decisive verdict in the municipal polls.

Targeting the previous BRS government, the Chief Minister alleged that Nizamabad had turned into a “dumping yard” during ten years of BRS rule. He also criticised the BJP, saying that despite electing Dharmapuri Arvind twice as MP, the Centre had failed to do anything significant for the region.

He questioned why Nizamabad was not declared a Smart City despite Narendra Modi serving three terms as Prime Minister. Referring to alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy said the case was handed over to the CBI and asked when BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao would be arrested. He accused Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy of protecting them.