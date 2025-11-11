Nizamabad eagerly awaits Cabinet berth

Nizamabad: For the first time in decades, the undivided Nizamabad district finds itself without representation in the state cabinet, breaking a long-standing political tradition. For nearly 40 years, the district consistently had at least one minister — sometimes even three — in successive governments led by the Congress, BRS and Telugu Desam Party.

After the Congress returned to power in 2023, the district sent four MLAs to the Assembly out of nine constituencies. Despite this, none were inducted into the cabinet. Senior leader and Banswada MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, who was widely expected to become a minister, was instead appointed cabinet-rank advisor to the state government. Similarly, former minister and Nizamabad Urban candidate Mohammad Ali Shabbir, though defeated, was named a government advisor.

Adding to the list, former Speaker and BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who recently joined the Congress, was appointed as state advisor for agriculture. Meanwhile, former cricket and MLC Md Azharuddin entered the cabinet as the minority representative.

With this backdrop, political observers say the Congress is likely to face pressure to accommodate at least one MLA from Nizamabad district in the next cabinet reshuffle. Among the hopefuls are Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy and Yellareddy MLA Madan Mohan Rao, both first-time legislators.

Bhupathi Reddy, a Telangana movement leader and former MLC, is being strongly considered, while Madan Mohan Rao — representing the Velama community — is also vying for the post. However, the Velama population in Nizamabad is relatively smaller compared to districts such as Karimnagar and Warangal. Political circles are abuzz that young MLA Mynampally Rohith from Medak, also a Velama, is lobbying for a cabinet berth from the community quota.

Historically, Nizamabad has produced several prominent ministers, including S. Santosh Reddy, Bashiruddin Babukhan, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Mandava Venkateshwara Rao and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. BC leaders such as Argul Rajaram, D. Satyanarayana, D. Srinivas and Nerella Anjaneyulu have also represented the district in previous Congress and TDP governments. With such a legacy of political prominence, leaders and cadres from Nizamabad are now eagerly awaiting a cabinet face to restore the district’s influence in state politics.