Nizamabad District Ready for Municipal Polls: Collector

Nizamabad: District collector Ila Tripathi said elaborate arrangements are being made to conduct elections to the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal municipalities in a peaceful manner. With the municipal election schedule expected to be announced shortly, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rani Kumudini held a review meeting through video conference on Wednesday with district collectors from Nizamabad, Khammam, Warangal, Kamareddy and other districts to assess preparedness.

During the review, Tripathi informed the SEC that all necessary preparations for the municipal elections in Nizamabad district had been completed. She said a total of 729 polling stations are being set up within the limits of the four municipalities and their details have already been uploaded in the T-Poll system. Objections received with regard to polling stations have been examined and resolved, she added.

The collector said required staff are being appointed and training programmes are being organised. Ballot boxes and other election materials are in place and, once the schedule is notified, Static Surveillance Teams and Flying Squads will be deployed to ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Arrangements have also been made for printing ballot papers and for providing adequate facilities at nomination receiving centres.

She further said officials have been identified for appointment as returning officers, assistant returning officers, nodal officers and zonal officers. Necessary arrangements have been made for webcasting at sensitive polling stations, as well as for material distribution and receipt centres, counting centres and strong rooms, and the details have been conveyed to the SEC.

SEC Kumudini advised officials to take all measures to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of elections. The video conference was attended by Nizamabad Municipal Corporation commissioner Dileep Kumar, Bodhan municipal commissioner Jadav Krishna and other officials.