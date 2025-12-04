Nizamabad DGP orders strict vigil for local polls, bans victory rallies

NIZAMABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy said the election period is extremely crucial in a democracy, especially local body elections, which people treat with great importance. He stressed that it is the primary responsibility of the police department to ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise freely, without inducements, fear, or intimidation.

The DGP received a ceremonial guard of honour and conducted a review meeting with officers of the combined districts at the Kamareddy District Police Office on Thursday, in the backdrop of the upcoming gram panchayat elections.

Officers presented PowerPoint briefings on election preparedness. They detailed special security plans for problematic polling stations, bound-over actions, check-post arrangements, activities of enforcement teams, details of seizures made, polling day security deployment, mobile teams, quick response teams, and other key operational measures.

The DGP enquired about sensitive polling stations and villages in the district and instructed officials on the precautions to be taken there.

He directed officers to promptly identify and take strict action against false propaganda, hate posts, or any social media activity that could influence the election process. With the Model Code of Conduct in force, he reminded officials that everyone must strictly adhere to election rules and regulations.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy also made it clear that victory rallies on the day of the results will not be permitted, as they may lead to disputes. With Section 30 of the Police Act in force in the district, prior permissions are mandatory for any gatherings, and officers were instructed to take strict action against violators.

He clarified that action will not be limited to issuing bound-over notices; anyone violating related rules will face penalties, and repeat offenders will attract further legal action. He reiterated that public safety and protection remain the foremost priorities of the police.