Nizamabad:Daylight Gold Chain Snatching Shocks Locals

Nizamabad: Three people on a bike snatched a three-tola gold chain from a woman in broad daylight in Vinayaknagar on Sunday. The victim, Anjali, a homemaker, was walking on the road when the trio struck. Despite Anjali's screams for help, the trio escaped, and attempts to trace them were unsuccessful.



IV Town Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway to track down the culprits. Authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage in an effort to identify the suspects.

RGIA Police Investigate Car Fire Incident on Airport Road

Hyderabad: A 2014-model car caught fire due to a short circuit on the airport road, RGIA police station said on Sunday. RGIA police inspector K. Balaraju said the driver, lone occupant of the car, escaped. The cab was bound to Shamshabad and the incident occurred on the airport road. "Since we have received a complaint, no case has been registered," the SHO said.