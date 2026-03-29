Nizamabad CP Warns of Strict Action on Drugs During Launch of 2K run

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya on Sunday said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the sale or consumption of drugs, including ganja, and urged public cooperation to build a drug-free society.

Addressing a 2K run organised by the Nizamabad rural police under the commissionerate limits, he said, "We aim to build a drug-free society, and for this, cooperation from the public, youth, and media is essential," and appealed to citizens to share information by calling 1908 or 100.

The run was flagged off at the Bypass junction and proceeded to the IDOC office. The Commissioner said the future of the country rests with the youth and stressed that their strength and abilities, if directed properly, would contribute to societal progress. He added that sports and exercise are essential for a healthy lifestyle and should be cultivated as habits.

Referring to rising substance abuse, he said youths should not fall prey to drugs due to mental stress and must avoid such habits. "Say no to drugs, Yes to life. Listen to the good advice of parents and teachers. Do work that benefits society. If you walk on the right path, you will bring pride to your family and society," he said.

Students from various educational institutions performed dances and skits highlighting the harmful effects of ganja.

Additional DCP (admin) G. Baswa Reddy, ACP Prakash, traffic ACP Mastan Ali, rural inspector Srinivas, and students from Giriraj College, CSI College, Vivekananda High School, Government DIET College, SC Hostel, DS Technology and other institutions participated in the programme.