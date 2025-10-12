Nizamabad Cops Warn Against Illegal Fire Shops

Nizamabad: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said that firecracker shop owners within the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate limits must apply for and obtain permission from their respective divisional police officers. Those setting up shops without approval will face strict action under the Explosives Act of 1884 and the Explosives Rules of 1933 (as amended in 2008), he warned.

He stated that firecracker shops must be established only in designated open spaces, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the location must be obtained. No more than 50 shops will be allowed in a single cluster, and setting up shops in crowded areas, wedding halls, or community and conference centres is strictly prohibited, the commissioner added.