Nizamabad: Cops seek peoples’ cooperation for idol immersion



IGP Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar, reviewed the route maps for the Ganesh immersion Shobha Yatra in Nizamabad district on Sunday. During a press conference held at I-Town Police Station, he mentioned that rowdy sheeters and habitual offenders have been bound over to facilitate a smooth immersion process.

He added that police pickets will be deployed across all districts during the Shobha Yatra, and traffic diversions will be implemented to ensure a seamless flow of the procession. Special branch police, SHE teams, and plainclothes officers will monitor potential troublemakers and pickpockets during the event.



For the immersion of Ganesh idols, the IGP stated that larger idols will be immersed in the Godavari River at Ummeda, medium-sized idols at Basar, and smaller idols at Vinayakula Bavi in Nizamabad. He also emphasized that Ganesh pandals should refrain from using sound systems during the Shobha Yatra.





