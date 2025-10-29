Nizamabad: Cops Get Seva Padaks for Long Service

Nizamabad: Police personnel of various ranks were honoured with the prestigious Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak awards for their long and unblemished service. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awards, and Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya presented the medals to the recipients.

The awardees include sub-inspector P. Sanjeev Rao of the Women Police Station, ASI P. Narsaiah of Makloor, head constables Pulluri Sanjeev of Dharpally, K. Parameshwar of Nizamabad Rural, K. Shankar of Sirikonda, K. Chatru of Town-II Police Station, C. Ajay Kumar of V-Town Police Station, and home guards T. Pretham and K. Srinivas.

All the recipients have served in the police department for over 25 years, maintaining exemplary service records. The prestigious medals were presented to them in recognition of their dedication and commitment to duty.